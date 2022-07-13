Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are 'So In Love,' He's 'Amazing With Her Children,' Source Says

Pete Davidson is bringing light into Kim Kardashian's life. The pair have been dating for several months, and it seems that things are only getting more fun and more serious.

A source tells ET, "Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more."

"Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," the source adds. "He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives."

Kim is the mother of four -- 9-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old daughter Psalm -- whom she shares with her ex, Kanye "Ye" West.

The source says that Pete is "fully committed" to Kim and "loves being with her no matter what they're doing."

"They are very supportive of each other and have so much fun together, but also have a deep connection," the source adds. "They are living in the moment, but also see a future together."4

The 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live star told Kevin Hart in a recently released sneak peek of Hart to Heart season 2 on Peacock that, despite not having a great childhood, he can't wait to be a father one day. Davidson gushed about the future life-changing milestone, calling it his ultimate dream.

"Definitely a family guy," he said. "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It's just like, I'm so excited for that chapter. That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

Back in June, a source told ET that Davidson and Kardashian's connection was only getting stronger after he bonded with her kids. The source said that "the kids and Pete get along very well and Kim seeing him be so great with them only made her fall in love with Pete more."

