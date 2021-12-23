Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Love is in the air! At least for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, that is.

Since the pair shared an on-screen kiss on Saturday Night Live back in October, it's been a busy few months for the love birds. From their first public hand-holding around Halloween and through the holiday season, the unexpected couple has been going strong.

With Kim dealing with a divorce from Kanye West and Pete's single status following a string of high-profile relationships, it was apparently the perfect circumstances for a beautiful relationship to germinate.

Now, as that relationship blossoms, we're looking back at their romance as it has unfolded in the spotlight over the past few months.



Jan. 30, 2019 -- B-Day Bash

Long before Kim called it quits with Kanye, the pair spent an evening hanging out with Pete and Timothee Chalamet at a birthday dinner for Kid Cudi.

It's unlikely this is the first time Pete and Kim spent time together, as Pete's former fiancee, Ariana Grande, is friends with the Kardashian family as well, and in June 2018, the comedian and singer both attended the outdoor listening party for Kanye and Kid Cudi's joint album, Kids See Ghosts.



Feb. 19, 2021 -- Kimye No More

After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after several months of marriage counseling. "Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process," a source tole ET at the time. "The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."



Aug. 16, 2021 -- Pete and Phoebe No More

Pete called it quits with Phoebe Dynevor just a few months after they first stepped out together publicly. Apparently, with Pete in New York filming a rom com and Phoebe in England filming the second season of Bridgerton, the distance was too great an obstacle for them to overcome.

"The long distance made it very difficult," a source told E! News at the time. "They had fun, but it wasn't sustainable being so far apart... it was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on."





Oct. 9, 2021 -- SNL PDA

Kim made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, where she surprised critics with a confident monologue and some truly funny sketches.

In one sketch that is particularly notable, at least in hindsight, she and Pete played Aladdin and Jasmine taking a ride on his magic carpet. It was during this sketch that the pair shared a kiss. While it wasn't exactly passionate, it seemed to predict the course of their coming months together.



Oct. 29, 2021 -- Halloween Handholding

The pair first really sparked romance rumors shortly after Kim's stint on SNL, just in time for Halloween, when they were spotted holding hands while on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm. They were joined by Kourtney Kardashian, her fiancé, Travis Barker, and a few other friends, for the spooky night out. A source told ET that the group rented out the theme park for the occasion. The group went on several rides, while Kim and Pete paired up to share a cart by themselves on one of the park's many rollercoasters.



Nov. 2, 2021 -- Staten Island Eatery

Kim and Pete further fanned the flames of romance rumors when they had dinner together in Staten Island at the Italian restaurant Campania, which Pete has said in the past is his favorite restaurant. Kim was photographed heading out to dinner on Tuesday night, wearing thigh-high boots, an oversized gray coat and sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images

A source told ET at the time, "Pete and Kim have been enjoying their time together and are having fun. Both are recently single and have bonded over that." However, a second source told ET, "Kim and Pete like each other. They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it's a little more than that right now. They're having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim."



Nov. 4, 2021 -- Back-to-Back Dinner Dates

An eyewitness told ET that they spotted the pair arriving separately to Zero Bond in New York City one night after their Staten Island dinner date. Per the eyewitness, Pete arrived at the club with a male friend at 8:20 p.m. local time, about 20 minutes before Kim arrived solo, wearing Balenciaga sunglasses and a black dress. Kim and Pete left the club separately at around 11:30 p.m., per the eyewitness. However, the back-to-back nights out really convinced fans that there was more to their friendship than friendship.

Soon after, a source told ET, "Kim and Pete are casually dating and seeing where things go. Pete is really into Kim and excited about her. Kim likes Pete as well, but isn't rushing into anything serious."



Nov. 17, 2021 -- Pairing PJs

Pete celebrated his 28th birthday with Kim by his side -- as well as Flavor Flav and Kim's mom, Kris Jenner -- and the group rang in the special day in PJs. In photos shared by the legendary rapper, Kim and Kris appeared to be wearing the latest Christmas pajamas from the reality TV star's shapewear and clothing brand, SKIMS. Pete borrowed the top from Kim's plaid sleep set for the photos, sporting the long sleeved fleece shirt over his pink T-shirt and shorts.

Flavor Flav later told ET's Kevin Frazier that he was Kim's birthday present to Pete.

"Pete Davidson loves himself some Flavor Flav. Everything he does is, 'Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that, Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that.' So Kim said, 'OK, well, for your birthday, you are going to have Flavor Flav,'" Flav told ET. "She sent for me and that's how I ended up there."

Later, in photos first published by the Daily Mail, the pair seemingly confirmed their romance while walking hand-in-hand together in Palm Springs, where they celebrated Pete's birthday.



Nov. 21, 2021 -- Fine Dining in Santa Monica

The loved-up couple was spotted stepping out for a romantic dinner date in Santa Monica, Calif. The pair went out to enjoy dinner at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant. After dining in a private room of the restaurant, the couple made their way outside hand-in-hand. The two were all smiles, even giggling, as they sat in Davidson's SUV before making their way home together.



Nov. 27, 2021 -- Selfies With a Tourist

During a visit to Beverly Hills, California, Dutch tourist Paul Barewijk got a real thrill when he ran into Pete and Kim. Paul, a music editor and reporter for RTL Boulevard in Amsterdam, was on vacation in Los Angeles over the Thanksgiving weekend and was sightseeing around the mansions and high-end shops of Beverly Hills. It was then that he saw Kim and Pete, and didn't miss a chance to snap some pics.

Paul spoke with ET about the chance encounter, sharing, "I walked towards Kim and Pete at The Beverly Hills Hotel and stopped my call with my mom because this was a once in a lifetime opportunity... hey absolutely seemed like they are dating. They were sitting close to each other and looked happy and like they were in a good place. Kim and Pete seemed very happy. She looked stunning and absolutely fabulous with just basic makeup on. Pete was relaxed."



Dec. 9, 2021 -- Miley Cyrus Has Jokes

As Miley and Pete prepared to co-host NBC's special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, the pals had some fun as guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. To make Pete hilariously uncomfortable, Miley sang a cover of Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me," which is about a woman who's sad to see the love of her life marrying someone else.

"Pete Davidson, this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I played," Miley said, as Pete happily watched the performance. Halfway through the song, Miley walked over to Jimmy's desk, sat on it and draped one leg across Pete's lap, who was seated in the guest seat. She then took off his hat and put it on herself.

Pete cracked up at the performance, as Miley referenced his recent romantic outings with Kim. "It should have been me," she sang, before switching up the lyrics. "In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a** restaurant! I want to watch a movie in frickin' Staten Island."



Dec. 18, 2021 -- Dinner and a Movie

The comedian and the reality star had another date night in his hometown ahead of Christmas. The pair were spotted by fans at the Eltingville's Atrium Stadium Cinemas around 6 p.m. After the movie, they grabbed some dinner at Angelina’s Ristorante, and snapped selfies with the owner.

The date night came on the same night as Saturday Night Live was supposed to broadcast its season finale episode with host Paul Rudd. However, due to coronavirus concerns and a spike in the spread of the omicron variant in New York, the show opted to forgo their audience, their cast and musical guest. This gave Pete and Kim an opportunity to hit the town.

For more on the pair's burgeoning relationship, check out the video below.