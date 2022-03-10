Kim Kardashian and North West Return to TikTok as Emo Girls: Watch!

Kim Kardashian, North West and Penelope Disick just made themselves over into emo girls for their latest TikTok.

The reality star, her firstborn daughter and her niece all teamed up for a video to the tune of Machine Gun Kelly and Willow's "Emo Girl," in which they sported dramatic dark makeup to lip sync along to the new track.

The song has special ties to the family as Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé, produced the track and plays drums on the song.

The video, which popped up on Kim and North's joint TikTok account late Wednesday -- since amassing more than 10 million views -- is the first video to be posted to the account in more than a month. It's also the first clip the mother and daughter have shared from the account since Kim's ex, Kanye "Ye" West, aired his disapproval of North, 8, being on TikTok in February. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, "I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"

In her own statement, Kim fired back at her former husband of six years. "Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she said. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness."

Kanye retorted in a since-deleted post, "What do you mean by main provider?"

While their divorce case is not yet over, a judge recently granted Kim's petition to be declared legally single. She has since changed her name on Instagram to her maiden moniker, dropping "West."