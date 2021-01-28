Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Marital Problems Are Covered on 'KUWTK' Final Season

The first trailer for the final season of KUWTK dropped on Thursday, and although it featured a highly emotional Kim breaking down in tears while telling the show's crew that they've decided to end their long-running E! reality show, it made no mention of her relationship troubles with Kanye. However, a source tells ET that Kim and Kanye’s marital problems are indeed covered on the final season of KUWTK, though it will not be a main plot point.

KUWTK season 20 premieres on March 18. The first trailer did feature a few juicy moments, including Khloe Kardashian telling Tristan Thompson that she wants a second child, and Kourtney Kardashian's family clearly rooting for her and her ex, Scott Disick, to get back together. However, Kourtney is now dating Travis Barker, after the two were just close friends and neighbors for years.

Kim Instagrammed the trailer on Thursday, and joked about her infamous cry face.

"I wouldn't leave you without some seriously ugly cry faces on our final 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiering March 18th on E! @eentertainment," she wrote.

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that 40-year-old Kim and 43-year-old Kanye communicate regularly, though they're still headed toward a divorce. The source added that they are also on the same page when it comes to their four children -- 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.

"The kids don't know much of what's going on because they are young, but also this isn't new to them," the source said. "Kim and Kanye have always been so busy traveling and in and out that Kanye not being there isn't shocking. At the end of the day, Kim and Kanye will do what is best for their kids and are on great terms as parents."

