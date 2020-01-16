Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Giving Fans a Chance to See 'Just Mercy' for Free

Kim Kardashian-West's passion for legal reform and social justice is on full display with her latest act of generosity.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and aspiring lawyer took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her husband, Kanye West, will be buying out movie theaters across the country for screenings of the new legal drama Just Mercy, and giving people a chance to win tickets.

"I was so moved after seeing #JustMercy that Kanye and I want to make sure you have the chance to see it too," the reality star and beauty mogul wrote in a post shared to her Instagram story. "So we are joining @werepjustice to buy out theatres across the country to give you a chance to win tickets to a free screening."

"Sign-up at representjustice.org/kkw and get ready to be blown away by the incredible work of Byran Stevenson and the equal justice Initiative and the amazing performances by Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson," she added.

Kardashian-West is teaming up with Represent Justice -- a social action campaign financed by Just Mercy producer Scott Budnick through his production company One Community, and a non-profit group Budnick founded called Good Films Impact.

The Represent Justice campaign is using Just Mercy as a launch pad to encourage and foster the creation of additional films and entertainment projects that seek to raise awareness of injustice and inequality in the legal system.

Just Mercy tells the real-life story of Walter McMillian, a black man wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to death for a crime he didn't commit.

Foxx stars as McMillian, who served six years on death row in Alabama before his conviction was overturned, largely thanks to the efforts of defense attorney Bryan Stevenson -- played in the film by Jordan.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Foxx at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala earlier this month, and the Oscar winner opened up about how his own father's incarceration influenced and informed his performance.

"Me having my father, he was put away for 25 dollars' worth of illegal substance for seven years," he shared. "My father taught me how to play tennis, he taught me how to swim, and to have him taken away from me, I could easily sort of tap into what this story was about. People are loving it, I hope everybody gets the chance to see it, because the importance of the movie is what's incredible."

Check out the video below for more on Just Mercy -- which was recently included on President Barack Obama's list of favorite films of 2019, and was nominated in six categories at this year's NAACP Image Awards.