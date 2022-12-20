Kim Cattrall Mourns the Death of Her Mother Shane With Touching Tribute

Kim Cattrall is in mourning. The How I Met Your Fatheractress revealed the news of her mom's death in a heartfelt tribute she posted on Tuesday.

Kim took to Instagram to share a slideshow of heartwarming snapshots of her late mother, writing in the caption, "Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022. Rest in peace Mum ❤️."

The photos included media snapshots of Kim and Shane smiling at Hollywood premieres, as well as candid family photos snapped over the past decades of the actress' mom smiling for the camera and enjoying life with her daughter.

Kim celebrated her mom's 93rd birthday earlier this year, in February, and shared a snapshot of herself and the birthday girl -- as well as Kim's boyfriend, Russell Thomas -- to commemorate the special occasion.

"Happy 93rd B’day Mum! We’re so lucky to still have you with us. ❤️🎂" Kim wrote.

Happy 93rd B’day Mum! We’re so lucky to still have you with us. ❤️🎂 pic.twitter.com/VlSgjVf9Eb — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) March 1, 2022