'Kill Bill' Star Michael Madsen's Son Hudson Dead at 26

Michael Madsen is mourning the loss of his young son, Hudson, who has died at 26 years old.

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson," Hudson's family said in a statement issued to Metro. "His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you."

A spokesperson for the Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed to People that Hudson died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

Hudson was the oldest of Michael's sons with wife DeAnna Madsen, followed by brothers Kalvin and Luke. The 64-year-old actor, who has frequently appeared in Quentin Tarantino's films, including Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and 2 and Reservoir Dogs, is also a dad to sons Christian and Max with ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano.

Hudson is survived by his wife, Carlie, who he married in 2017, according to social media posts.

"I can’t believe it’s been three years already since we got married," she wrote in a December 2020 anniversary tribute. "Time has gone by so fast. In these last 3 years we have moved more than a person ever should, adopted 3 doggos, and I’m pretty sure, spent just as much time apart as we have together but I wouldn’t change it for the world. You’re my favorite person and words can’t explain how thankful I am to have you and how much I love you. Happy Anniversary! I love you more Lump."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).