Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Posts Sweet Photos With Daughter True

Tristan Thompson is loving quality time with his almost 2-year-old daughter, True. The 29-year-old NBA star is currently still visiting with his ex, Khloe Kardashian, and True amid quarantine for coronavirus.

On Sunday night, Tristan posted two Polaroid photos of himself and True as she tries on his sunglasses. He captioned the post with a simple red heart.

Khloe revealed last week that she's been getting regular visits from Tristan as she remains in quarantine with their daughter.

"Lol he visits to see his daughter," she tweeted when one fan claimed they were quarantined together.

The rumors started when Khloe noted that Tristan was watching last week's premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her.

"I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK," Khloe wrote at the time.

She added, "Let me just give around of applause for all the healthy co-parenting is out there #KUWTK. THIS S**T IS HARD BUT SO REWARDING."

Earlier this month, Khloe sparked rumors that she and Tristan might have romantically reconciled when she shared a photo of herself with True with the caption, "🕊 The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you! 🕊."

A fan asked if the caption meant she was back with Tristan -- to which she replied, "It means her parents love her beyond measure."

Tristan appeared in last week's episode of the family's reality series where he had dinner with Kim Kardashian West and her friends. He was later invited to a family dinner by Kim, and Khloe asked her sister to run these decisions by her first in the future.

For more, watch the clip below: