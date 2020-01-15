Khloe Kardashian's Best Friend Malika Haqq Poses Nude at 8 Months Pregnant

Malika Haqq is embracing her growing baby bump!

The longtime bestie of Khloe Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday to share a stunning black-and-white nude photo of herself, cradling her belly and covering her chest with the other arm.

"We're tiny but mighty #8months," she captioned the post.

Naturally, Khloe commented on it, writing, "You are so gorgeous!!!!!!! 😍😍😍."

Both of Khloe's older sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, have posed nude while pregnant, while Khloe herself opted to wear a bra in her maternity shoot.

Malika previously revealed she's having a baby boy and according to multiple reports, she's expecting the child with her ex-boyfriend, O.T. Genasis.

The TV personality is often by Khloe's side on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During a December episode of the show, Malika and her twin sister, Khadijah, helped Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, pick out a diamond necklace for the Good American designer. After the twins received criticism for helping Tristan, Khloe came to their defense on Twitter.

"I keep seeing people criticizing my best friends," she wrote at the time. "My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that with full confidence! You guys don’t know the entire story. EVER!! You watch 44 minutes of an episode and really think you know it all."