Khloe Kardashian Talks Using Her Workouts as Therapy: 'I Need to Get My Head Right'

Khloe Kardashian is putting in the time to stay healthy, physically and mentally! The 37-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday from her gym, noting she doesn't normally work out on Sundays.

"I missed days last week due to just having such a busy work week, and I use my workouts as a form of therapy for me and they just help me get my head right," Khloe explains. "So I'm excited. I feel like I need to get my head right right now."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Stories

The Good American founder wasn't alone with her workout. Her sister, Kim Kardashian West, joined her.

"Kim is working out with me, I love a good sister workout," Khloe shares, adding, "Kourt, I miss you, I wish you were joining."

Later in the day, Khloe shared a sweet selfie with her 3-year-old daughter, True, Kim's 3-year-old daughter, Chicago, and Kourtney's 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, writing, "Me and my besties!"

It's been a difficult few weeks for Khloe, who recently wrapped her family's series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and shortly after split from True's father, Tristan Thompson.

"The family was trying to keep the breakup quiet because of all the press surrounding the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion," a source previously told ET, "but they all think this breakup is good and healthy for Khloe and are supportive of her."

The split came after renewed cheating rumors surrounding Thompson, who had similar scandals in 2018 and 2019.

"The constant cheating rumors were hard for Khloe to hear and dealing with her surrogate falling through was also very difficult," the source shared. "Khloe felt like everything was falling on her and she just couldn't take it anymore."