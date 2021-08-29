Khloe Kardashian Slams Trolls 'Creating Fake Sh*t About Me' in Fierce Tweets

Khloe Kardashian is not here for lies about her personal life. The reality star took to Twitter on Saturday to fight back against trolls "creating fake sh*t about me."

Though Kardashian didn't specify what rumors she disapproved of, earlier this month, she clapped back at a follower making assumptions that she was back with Tristan Thompson.

"HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on,” Kardashian wrote on Saturday. "The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."

HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

"It is so old at this point," she continued in another tweet. "It’s always something about people creating fake sh*t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo sh*t."

It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake shit about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo shit — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

Whether or not the rumors Kardashian was referring to were about her and Thompson, she and the basketball player appear to be on good terms. The two -- who co-parent 3-year-old daughter True -- were both spotted at LeBron James' wife Savannah's birthday party over the weekend, according to TMZ. The outlet reports they arrived and left separately.

Kardashian shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram. "Pretending to be a night owl 🦉 🖤," she captioned the pic.

