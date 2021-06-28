Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Pic of Brother Rob

Rob Kardashian is looking healthy and happy. Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of her brother on Instagram on Monday, a rare occurrence after he stopped appearing on the family's reality show,Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Khloe shared a selfie with both 34-year-old Rob and their sister, 23-year-old Kylie Jenner. Rob leans on Khloe's shoulder and grins as Kylie also snuggles in.

"Soulmates," Khloe captioned the sweet siblings photo.

Khloe turned 37 years old on Sunday. It appears she had a family celebration, though sister Kim Kardashian West is currently in Rome. The famous family did share public tributes to Khloe on her special day. Kourtney Kardashian shared multiple throwback pictures of the two of them together, as did Kim.

"OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know!" Kim gushed. "You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep!"

Meanwhile, during the recent KUWTK reunion special, Khloe addressed Rob's absence from the show. Rob stepped back from the spotlight several years ago, following his public relationship and split from Blac Chyna -- with whom he shares his 4-year-old daughter, Dream -- and a health battle with diabetes.

"It's not so much about physical appearance, it's about how he felt internally about some of the women in his life, and how they treated him or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels," Khloe said about his decision to step away from the spotlight. "I think that really affected him, because my brother is such a lover, and has the most incredible heart and personality."

"I think he's just getting stronger," she continued. "I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes, and I think he's just stronger and feeling better to be around, and be more vulnerable or exposed."