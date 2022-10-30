Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post

Some super cute Halloween snaps! Khloe Kardashian shared a pair of pics showing off her kids' adorable costumes on Sunday.

The reality star posted the first photo of her infant son -- albeit not of his face -- to Instagram, in a pic of her 4-year-old daughter, True, holding up her little brother.

In the cute photo, True, who is dressed up like Owlette from the kids' show PJ Masks, holding her brother, who is dressed in a furry Tigger onesie.

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," the proud mom captioned the pic.

Khloe -- who has been outspoken about his dislike for the spooky season, and how she's looking forward to decorating for Christmas already -- added in her caption, "(Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over)."

The second photo in her post just features her son's foot in a color-matched baby Nike shoe.

The costume post comes just almost two weeks after the 38-year-old mother of two shared sweet videos of a special Halloween gingerbread house that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, sent to her, featuring her name, True's name, and a little placard for her 2-month-old son that simply read, "Baby."

Khloe and her ex, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their son on July 28 via surrogate after months of drama. On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that Tristan "encouraged" her to do the embryo transfer for their second child just days before the news broke that he had fathered another child while they were in a relationship.

Though Khloe has revealed that she wanted her son to have a "T" name to match True, she hasn't shared what that name might be. While returning home from the hospital, she jokingly called her second child "no-name Johnson" on the family's Hulu series. The little guy's birth was featured on the family's show.