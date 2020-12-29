Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Posting on Twitter Much

Khloe Kardashian is taking a break from Twitter. After the 36-year-old reality star shared a shot of herself on Instagram, one fan asked her to come back to Twitter, writing, "We miss you."

Khloe responded to the post by explaining her reason for her less frequent posts on the social media site. Aside from a few promotional tweets and a Merry Christmas wish, she has been largely off Twitter the last couple of weeks.

"I'll be back soon," she promised. "I've been taking a little social media break."

"Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday with my TuTu," she added of her 2-year-old daughter, True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. "I'll be back soon I promise."

While her family celebrated Christmas Eve at Kourtney Kardashian's house, Khloe spent the day with True. The mother-daughter duo decorated cookies together in pics Khloe shared to Instagram.

The sweet shots came shortly after Khloe and Tristan were spotted in Boston, following the news that the NBA pro signed a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics.

"Khloe is really trying to make things feel homey and celebratory for the holidays," a source told ET earlier this month, adding that she even had a Christmas tree delivered. "She has sought out different local businesses including bakeries and has ordered fun holiday cookies for True."

Last month, a different source told ET that, while Khloe will "not be uprooting her life to move to Boston" with Tristan, she is fully supportive of his decision and what's best for his career.

"She'll be there often and you'll definitely see her courtside when COVID is over," the source said at the time. "Khloe and Tristan will also continue to make sure that both parents are majorly involved and present in [True's] life."

