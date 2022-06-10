Khloé Kardashian Reacts to 'Uncomfortable' Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloé Kardashian is "uncomfortable" re-living the excruciating pain over how she found about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, but she takes solace in that she has a strong support system.

The Good American co-founder took to social media Thursday night to express how she felt following the airing of the latest episode of The Kardashians. In that episode, Khloé didn't find out about the paternity scandal from the NBA player himself. It was actually Kim Kardashian who first brought it to her immediate attention, prompting Khloé to exclaim, "What the f**k is this?" Watching the episode again, it's easy to see why Khloé feels uneasy.

"Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express," she tweeted. "Praise the Lord I have them for the rest of my life." She signed off her tweet with three red heart emojis.

Kylie Jenner also wasn't happy, to say the least, after finding out about the paternity scandal. She was so fed up with Thompson's antics she wondered if he's "like the worst person on the planet?"

Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res for my life ❤️❤️❤️ #TheKardashians — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 10, 2022

Join the club — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 10, 2022

Fans also raced to Khloé's defense on social media, and the reality TV star herself responded at least a couple of times.

The paternity scandal reared its ugly head on Dec. 3, when Kim was alerted to an article online that had published court documents. In the docs, Thompson admitted to having a one-night stand with Maralee Nichols on the night of his 30th birthday, though he denied the months-long affair that Maralee alleged.

It wasn't until later that month that Thompson confessed that he'd been engaging in a sexual relationship with Maralee for months. In January, a paternity test confirmed that Thompson did father Maralee's baby boy, Theo. In addition to Theo, Tristan shares a 5-year-old son, Prince, with Jordan Craig, and a 4-year-old daughter, True, with Khloé.

After the test confirmed Thompson was Theo's father, the NBA player took to his Instagram Story to apologize to Khloe, who would later insist Thompson is "still a good person."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.