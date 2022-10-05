Khloe Kardashian Publicly Pleads With Kanye West: 'Stop Tearing Kimberly Down'

Khloe Kardashian is tired of her former brother-in-law, Kanye "Ye" West, attacking her sister, Kim Kardashian, on social media. The 38-year-old Good American founder commented on Ye's latest post, which once again referenced the rapper's allegations that he wasn't allowed to attend his and Kim's daughter Chicago West's fourth birthday party.

"Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here," Khloe commented on the post. "You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect."

Khloe refuted Kanye's version of events regarding Chicago's birthday, adding, "Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came."

The mother of two added that Yeezy himself has admitted that Kim is taking care of the former couple's four children the majority of the time, writing, "Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. 🙏🏽 I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish."

Khloe's public plea on Kanye's latest Instagram post comes amid his controversial runway show at Paris Fashion Week. His new YZY SZN 9 show featured shirts that read "White Lives Matter," which he also wore himself. Several stars have spoken out against Ye, including Gigi Hadid and Venus Williams. In his newest Instagram post, he called out the celebrities for not speaking up when he was allegedly kept from seeing his daughter on her birthday.

"WHY DID EVERYONE FEEL SO FREE TO ATTACK ME ABOUT MY T SHIRT BUT CANDACE OWENS WAS THE ONLY PUBLIC FIGURE TO SAY THAT IT WAS WRONG FOR THE KARDASHIANS TO KEEP ME FROM SEEING MY DAUGHTER," he wrote.

Ye later took a screenshot of Khloe's comment and posted it, calling her a "liar."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The pair have had their share of ups and downs over the past year, particularly when Kim was in her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson.

Khloe seemingly supported Kanye earlier in the week when she and sister Kylie Jenner sat in the front row of the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week, which the designer opened by walking the mud-covered runway in a military jacket. Khloe posted a selfie with Kanye and Kim's daughter, North West, from the front row.

Khloe has previously shown her support for Kanye despite her sister's split from him. In June 2021, just four months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, she posted a photo of the rapper to Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

Khloe wasn't the only member of Kim's family to make her opinions about Kanye's recent behavior known. Kendall Jenner also liked a series of tweets from Jaden Smith saying he walked out of Ye's controversial show due to his issues with the message.