Khloé Kardashian Gives Update After Removal of Facial Tumor: 'I'm Totally OK'

Khloe Kardashian updated fans about her health on Sunday, responding to a couple of curious fans on Instagram.

The 38-year-old reality star -- who first opened up about her skin cancer scare in 2022 -- posted a gym selfie on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Sunday."

When one of Khloe’s 259 million followers asked, "And what the heck is on your cheek," she quickly responded, “A bandage. I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally OK. Thank you for asking ❤️."

When another follower also asked about the bandage, the Good American co-founder added that the band-aid was actually "a scar strip."

"I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse," she added. "All is great and healing wonderfully."

In October 2022, Khloe revealed she underwent surgery to remove the tumor from her face. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share all the details in an effort to set the record straight about the reason behind "the ever-evolving bandage" on her face.

Kardashian shared a series of Instagram Stories, including a photo collage showing her wearing bandages on her face. She explained that the surgery was necessary after first noticing a small bump. At first, she assumed it was something as minor as a zit. But she said she decided to get a biopsy seven months "after realizing it was not budging."

Khloe’s surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, spoke out after removing the tumor on Khloe's face. Thanking her for allowing him to operate on her, Fisher said it felt like he was operating on "his own daughter," before sharing his relief that Khloe was able to get past the health scare.

"Dear Khloe, @khloekardashian, you and your family have been dear to me for a very long time. I was so saddened that you required a procedure requiring removing of a dangerous and significant tumor from your face. I felt like I was operating on my own daughter," Fisher wrote alongside his post, a re-post of Khloe's Instagram Stories from earlier in the day. "I was honored that you put your trust in my staff and me. I am tremendously relieved that we got it all out and you can now get past this. You’re beautiful and have a heart of gold. Now let’s get this scar to heal great and be mindful of too much sun exposure :)❤️❤️."