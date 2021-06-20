Khloe Kardashian Gets Candid About Trusting Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Scandals

Khloe Kardashian took the hot seat during part 2 of theKeeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion special on Sunday.

Joined by her family -- Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- Khloe spoke with host Andy Cohen and answered some tough questions about her relationship and reconciliation with Tristan Thompson following his highly publicized cheating scandals.

First, Andy asked how Khloe was able to handle having Tristan in the delivery room when she gave birth to daughter True -- just days after news went public of him cheating on her during her pregnancy.

Even Khloe's sisters couldn't believe her composure in that moment, with Kim remarking, "I just remember thinking you are the bravest, calmest, most honorable person I've ever met."

But for Khloe, the day was all about her daughter. "I knew, OK, my daughter is gonna want to see her birth video one day, I would hope," she recalled. "I wanted to think about True in that moment and say, 'This is not about me. We're gonna handle this on our own, later. This should not ever affect my child.' And I wanted to have these memories to have these moments for her."

Initially, Khloe said she took Tristan back because she was "overwhelmed" by the media attention and pressures after welcoming her first child. But, when Tristan cheated again -- this time with Kylie's then-BFF, Jordyn Woods -- it was a longer road to reconciliation, with the pair only recently rekindling their romance after co-parenting together through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khloe insists that she and Tristan weren't together when they filmed the 20th and final season of KUWTK during the pandemic. "And then, I don't know, we just really, really became genuine great friends with one another," she explained. "It just was this natural progression. I'm not saying that's what I would encourage other people to do, it's just what naturally happened with him and I."

When asked point-blank if she trusts him now, Khloe said, "I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things... What I need to find out, everything comes my way. I just need to trust and focus on today and go day by day. I can't worry too much about everything else."

"I know the growth and the work that he's done. I know all the help that he's got, and the constant efforts that he makes every single day, and how hard he fought to get back with me currently," she added. "I don't understand why someone would go through all that if they weren't really serious."

During KUWTK's final season, Khloe and Tristan discussed having another child, but Khloe told Andy that the surrogacy process has proven more difficult than she expected, due in part to COVID restrictions and her own feelings about family planning. "I thought it would be an easy process," she noted. "It's challenging for me."

As for Jordyn, Khloe said she hasn't spoken to the former family friend, but noted, "I think she's doing really well in her personal life." She added that a "huge misconception" surrounding the cheating scandal is that she forgave Tristan but not Jordyn.

"I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn," she explained. "I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion."

"I forgive her, or else I would be a prisoner in my life," she added. "I have to forgive these people for me, and it's up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don't repeat these same cycles."

Khloe also said she's given Kylie the green light to rekindle her friendship with Jordyn if she wants to, noting, "My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual, and if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people."

For Kylie's part, she admitted that it was difficult to handle the split between her family and friends, saying of Jordyn, "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

See more from the reunion special in the video below.