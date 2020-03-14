Khloe Kardashian Encourages Fans to 'Take Care' as She Prays for 'Humanity' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Khloe Kardashian wants fans to "take care" of themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a series of posts on social media on Friday, the mom of one shared her thoughts on the disease, revealing she's praying for her "family, friends and humanity" to get through the pandemic.

"God please protect my family, friends and humanity. Make us invisible to the virus or whoever contains it, help those who are sick and take care of the most unprotected," she posted on her Instagram Story.

The reality star also shared some tips with fans on how to stay healthy. "I am always about mind, body and soul. Now more than ever, it is so important to take care of yourself and those around you. Please stay safe, healthy and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones," she wrote.

Among Kardashian's tips were to wash your hands frequently, to avoid touching your face, to clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces daily, and to stay home if you are sick. See more below.

Instagram

Instagram

Earlier on Friday, Kardashian shared a lighter post, joking about how a silly photo of her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, represents her attitude this year.

"How I feel about 2020," the reality star captioned a shot of True with her sunglasses sitting sideways on her face.

Kim Kardashian West commented, "Same girl same."

COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, was declared a pandemic earlier this week. As concern continues to grow over its worldwide spread, many are taking proactive measures to keep themselves safe from the flu-like virus, which can be fatal in the most extreme cases.

See how Hollywood has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the video below.