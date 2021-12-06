Khloe Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship After Magazine Says They're Not a Couple

Khloe Kardashian is defending her sister, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott amid relationship rumors. Kylie and Travis have been keeping a low profile since the rapper's tragic Astroworld Festival incident, which took the lives of 10 concertgoers and injured hundreds.

Though the couple agreed to scrap their W magazine cover story, images and part of the interview appear to have been leaked online. The photos show Kylie, Travis, and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, posing together as a family, but one TikTok user, @angelesfrancoo, shared part of the alleged copy, which reads, "Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together -- their daughter, Stormi, is 3 -- they are not a couple, and haven't been for two years."

Khloe took to the comments section of the post, writing, "Wow, I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple."

The original post was a response to one of the TikTok user's commenters, who claimed, "My friend worked this shoot and said they didn't talk to each other the whole time."

ET has reached out to W for comment.

It is a complicated time for the couple, who are currently expecting their second child together.

Following the November Astroworld tragedy, a $2 billion lawsuit has been filed against Travis, Drake, Live Nation, and Apple on behalf of the 280 victims of the fatal event. Another 120 victims have contacted the firm seeking representation for their injuries and damages.

The lawsuit claims that the fatalities and injuries were "due to the negligence, carelessness and recklessness of the Defendants, their agents, servants and employees, in the ownership, management, maintenance, operation, supervision, and the control of the subject premises."

Additionally, it also states that the people involved in the festival "failed to properly train security and medical personnel, failed to inspect the area, provide reasonable crowd control, secure the premises, failed to provide a safe place, etc." It continues by noting that the people included in the lawsuit have "incurred expenses for medical care and attention. These expenses were incurred for the necessary care and treatment of the injuries resulting from the incident complained of."

Following the incident, Kylie released a statement on Instagram, writing, "Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday's events — and also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

Travis also spoke out several times, including tweeting directly after the event, "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

Both Kylie and Travis have remained relatively quiet on social media as the legal situation surrounding the Astroworld Festival continues to unfold.