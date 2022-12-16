Khloe Kardashian Debuts Bangs in Hair Transformation -- Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian React

Khloe Kardashian is heading into the New Year with a new look. The 38-year-old reality star debuted her bangs on Instagram, showing off her honey-colored tresses in two photos, which she captioned, "Bang Bang."

The mother of two received lots of love for her look in the comments section, especially from her famous family.

"I love this so much," sister Kim Kardashian commented.

Kylie Jenner simply wrote, "yes," adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Scott Disick jokingly commented, "Chitty Chitty mutha f***aaaaa."

Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, also showed some love, writing, "So GORGEOUS!!❤️❤️❤️"

Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons took credit for the look, commenting, "We did that."

Prior to her hair transformation, Khloe and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, participated in a lie detector test for Vanity Fair.

Kourtney asked Khloe if she was sleeping with her ex and the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, and she replied, "No, I am not. I'm really not."

The lie detector read that she's being truthful and a relieved Khloe said, "I would die if it said I was."

