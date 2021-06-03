Khloe Kardashian Debates Moving to Boston to Be With Tristan Thompson on 'KUWTK'

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about how Tristan Thompson's deal with the Boston Celtics affects her and their 3-year-old daughter, True.

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star talks to sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian about whether she'd consider moving to Boston to be with the NBA star full-time. Tristan signed with the Celtics in November 2020 after playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2011.

"He misses you and wishes you would go there," Kim tells Khloe. "He definitely wants you to move there."

Khloe then tells Kim and Kourtney that she's "not opposed to Boston," but feels a permanent move would be much harder with a toddler.

"True has her whole life in L.A. Her cousins, I have preschool class at my house, it's COVID. I just can't take her to Boston and go and find classes there," Khloe explains. "Everything shut down. I think if it was a different year maybe I would be more open to uprooting her. But what am I going to do, take her there to be in a condo there?"

"COVID was great for our relationship, just spending so much time and working on certain things," she adds, of bonding with Tristan amid the pandemic. "I can tell he almost feels like, what's going to happen now that we are, like, separated or whatever, which, I'm used to being apart. So for me it's not that jarring. I don't think he's ever spent that much time with me, or anyone."

In a confessional, Khloe also admits that there's been "so much change" for True recently.

"I totally get why he wants me to move to Boston. He's there all by himself. We've spent so much time together during COVID," she says. "I am more open to the idea of a future with me and Tristan, but uprooting to a completely different state is challenging for adults, but especially toddlers."

"I just don't want to uproot her and remove her of all the things that she's familiar with and that stabilize her," she continues. "It's a lot for her. She keeps wondering, 'Why am I in this new house? Where's my dad?' She keeps asking all these questions."

In another sneak peek KUWTK clip that was released on Wednesday, Kris Jenner admitted to her eldest daughter, Kourtney, that she just wants to see her happy. The momager implied that she'd like to see Kourtney grow old with her ex, Scott Disick. (Kourtney is currently in a relationship with Travis Barker, while Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin.)

"Listen, there's nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone and be happy and content and peaceful...and, it would always be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children, you know?" Kris suggests to Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 6, with Scott. "He fits well with all of us because we've all been around each other for so long. I think at this stage, from what he tells me, he would love for it to be you and him."

New episodes of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians air Thursdays at 8 pm ET/PT on E!.