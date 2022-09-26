Khloe Kardashian Cozies Up to Actor Michele Morrone in Milan Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

But fans quickly noticed Khloe canoodling with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone several times throughout the festivities. The 31-year-old Italian actor sat next to KoKo in the front row of the Dolce show on Saturday, and posed with the mother of two backstage in a tight embrace.

Morrone posted the pic to his Instagram Stories featuring himself with his arm wrapped around Khloe's waist, pulling her in close as cameras snapped. Khloe wore a fitted black turtleneck outfit with a sparkly crop top and bottoms over top. Seated on her other side during the runway show were Kim's three oldest children, North, 9, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6, and her momager Kris Jenner.

The pair were also spotted chatting closely at an after-party for Dolce in a crowded club. They had their arms around one another, talking closely into each other's ears amid the loud venue as cameras appeared to be rolling in the background.

Khloe didn't share any pics with Morrone, but she did post several sexy shots of her looks in Milan.

"So proud of my sister and the entire @dolcegabbana team," Khloe captioned one pic with Kris and Kim.

It's been a week of highs and lows for Khloe after last Thursday's premiere of season 2 of The Kardashians. In the emotional episode, Khloe opened up for the first time about welcome a second child with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

She revealed that she did an embryo transfer in order to have a second child via surrogate just days before the news broke that Tristan had fathered another child with a woman named Maralee Nichols. Khloe tearfully shared that she'd been encouraged by Tristan to move forward with having their second child all while he knew about the scandal. The episode ended with her sharing the first look at their baby boy's birth and Tristan meeting his son in the hospital.

Khloe thanked fans over the weekend for their support, writing, "I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode. I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself..As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding. Thank you for your love and sweetness. I mean that with everything in me! Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I’ve ever shot. Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me. I value and appreciate you all ❤️"