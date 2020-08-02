Kevin Conway, 'Gettysburg' Star, Dead at 77

Kevin Conway, known for his roles in Gettysburg and Thirteen Days,has died. He was 77.
The veteran actor died on Wednesday of a heart attack, according to multiple reports. The New York native began his acting career in the late '60s. His first on-screen credit was portraying Earl Brock in One Life to Live.
Conway's first major screen role came in the 1972 film Slaughterhouse-Five, in which he portrayed Roland Weary. He then went on to appear in movies such as Funny Farm (1988), Homeboy (1988), Mercury Rising (1998) and Invincible (2006), among many others. His TV credits include Oz, Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Equalizer, The Bronx Is Burning and more.
He also appeared in a number of off-Broadway plays including One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and The Elephant Man, and directed the 1987 independent film The Sun and The Moon.
Fellow actors and friends who worked with Conway in the past paid tribute to him on social media following the news of his death.
"OMG! I loved Kevin Conway. Privileged to work with him in "Oz". We had wonderful scenes together. Lovely man, incredible actor. So sad to hear this," actress Betty Buckley tweeted.
Conway's death comes days after Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103. For a look back at his life and legacy, watch below.
