Kevin Conway, 'Gettysburg' Star, Dead at 77

Kevin Conway, known for his roles in Gettysburg and Thirteen Days,has died. He was 77.

The veteran actor died on Wednesday of a heart attack, according to multiple reports. The New York native began his acting career in the late '60s. His first on-screen credit was portraying Earl Brock in One Life to Live.

Conway's first major screen role came in the 1972 film Slaughterhouse-Five, in which he portrayed Roland Weary. He then went on to appear in movies such as Funny Farm (1988), Homeboy (1988), Mercury Rising (1998) and Invincible (2006), among many others. His TV credits include Oz, Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Equalizer, The Bronx Is Burning and more.

He also appeared in a number of off-Broadway plays including One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and The Elephant Man, and directed the 1987 independent film The Sun and The Moon.

Fellow actors and friends who worked with Conway in the past paid tribute to him on social media following the news of his death.

"OMG! I loved Kevin Conway. Privileged to work with him in "Oz". We had wonderful scenes together. Lovely man, incredible actor. So sad to hear this," actress Betty Buckley tweeted.

Shit. Kevin was a great guy and a great actor. I worked with him twice. He raised the bar for the rest of us. And he told a hell of a story. I’ll miss you #KevinConwayhttps://t.co/7Tg7EjO4qs — Erik Jensen (@erikjensen123) February 8, 2020

We shared a manager for years. Incredible actor. A genuine loss.#kevinConway — Kevin McClatchy (@Kmcscratch) February 8, 2020

Qoy qeylIs puqloD.

Qoy puqbe'pu'.

yoHbogh matlhbogh je SuvwI'

Say'moHchu' may' 'Iw.



Rest in peace, Kevin Conway, who brought to life Kahless in Star Trek: The Next Generation. pic.twitter.com/KXPHVIAYBT — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) February 8, 2020

