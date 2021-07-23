Kevin Connolly Reveals His Newborn Daughter Tested Positive for COVID-19

Kevin Connelly is opening up about a recent health scare.

The former Entourage actor revealed during the latest episode of Victory The Podcast with hosts Doug Ellin and Kevin Dillon that he and his six-week old daughter, Kennedy, tested positive for COVID-19.

"My daughter, she's got COVID," he said of his newborn, whom he shares with girlfriend Zulay Henao. "It's been hard. It's hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there's really nothing you can do. But she's doing great. It's just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we're all back on the road to recovery."

"She had a fever, the body aches, all that stuff," he continued, adding that thankfully, "all that stuff is behind us."

The 47-year-old actor first began by explaining that he's double vaccinated, but he still "got sick." However, he said that the vaccine "saved" him.

"The symptoms, while brutal, were manageable," he noted, adding that without the vaccine he would want "no part of that delta variant." As for Henao, who is also vaccinated, she did not contract the coronavirus.

Connolly and Henao welcomed their baby girl in June. The actor shared the news on his Instagram, posting the first photo of their bundle of joy.

"She has arrived!!! Kennedy Cruz Connolly ready to go for game 6!!!! Trying to explain that we need to win one of the next two games to move on is tough," he captioned a photo of her. "She’s only a week old!!’ @zulay_henao Thanks for getting her ready for puck drop!!!"

