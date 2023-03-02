Kerry Washington Recalls 'Secretive' Wedding to Nnamdi Asomugha Ahead of 10-Year Anniversary (Exclusive)

Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha are gearing up to celebrate a milestone anniversary, and it's likely going to be something amazing -- although fans aren't likely to know too much about it.

The celebrated actress walked the carpet at the premiere of her new show, Unprisoned, in Los Angeles on Thursday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her upcoming series and her forthcoming 10th wedding anniversary.

"How do you even remember that?" Washington said with a laugh when asked about the special date.

While Washington is excitedly outspoken about her projects, the actress seemingly likes to keep her personal life as private as possible, and played coy about possible plans.

"I do have an incredible husband," Washington praised, before teasing, "Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secretive it was? That's how the anniversary is gonna be too!"

Washington and Asomugha in June 2013, and the pair share two children -- 8-year-old daughter, Isabelle, and 6-year-old son, Caleb.

As Washington has found the key to success in her own relationship, the actress admitted that now that she plays a therapist in her new series, friends have been hitting her up for relationship advice.

"It's funny because people used to come to me to fix things with my white hat," Washington laughed, referring to her role as political fixer Olivia Pope in Scandal, "and now people come to me for relationship advice."

"People, I'm just acting!" she added with a beaming smile. "I don't know any of this stuff. None of it!"

In Unprisoned, Washington stars as Paige Alexander, a single mother and therapist whose world and regular routine is upended when her father, Edwin (Delroy Lindo) gets out of prison after a 17-year stint, and shows up hoping to make amends with his daughter while living with her and her teenage son, Finn (Faly Rakotohavana).

Unprisoned -- produced by ABC Signature -- will stream exclusively on Hulu starting Mar. 10.