Kendall Jenner Turns Heads on 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet in Voluminous Black Ballgown

Kendall Jenner's getting good at stealing the show!

The 26-year-old model once again turned the biggest night in fashion into her own mini-show runway show when she arrived wearing on Monday at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.

The reality star dazzled in a black ballgown, which featured a revealing, semi-sheer black bodice and long, voluminous train. It was a stunningly opulent dress perfect for the night's theme, "Gilded Glamour and White Tie," which was chosen to celebrate the exhibit, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Part 2."

John Shearer/Getty Images

Kendall, who made her Met Gala debut in 2014, is no stranger to breaking necks at record speeds. She was dripping in diamonds at last year's event in her Givenchy Haute Couture gown. She also threw on a glitzy choker to complete the look.

The getup was a nod to Audrey Hepburn wearing a similar gown in the 1964 classic, My Fair Lady. Jenner took to Instagram prior to her red carpet arrival and posted a photo of Hepburn in the gown.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" was the part one theme that went down in September. Fast forward to Monday, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" is the theme for the evening, which aims to "present sartorial narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories" of the American Wing period rooms.

