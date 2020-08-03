Kendall Jenner Jokes 'Still No Kids' During Vacation With Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian and Their Children

Kendall Jenner is just fine with her cool aunt status.

The 24-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to show off her Palm Springs, California, getaway with sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. Each of her sisters brought their brood of kids along for the family trip.

In a cute video of her sisters spending pool time with their toddlers, Kendall jokingly gave fans an update on her personal kid count: 0. "Still no kids, " the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote alongside the video, hilariously giving a big thumbs up to the camera.

For now, Kendall is all about aunt life. A video captured by Kim showed Kendall sweetly playing with Kim's youngest child, 9-month-old Psalm West. See more cute pics and videos from the family vacation below.

Later on Saturday, the family -- including matriarch Kris Jenner -- enjoyed a rowdy outing to a drag show.

In a March 2018 interview with Vogue, Kendall shared that she wants to become a mom... but down the line.

"I am ready to wait," she said at the time. "I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29."

In the meantime, Kendall recently ranked her siblings' parenting skills. Watch below.