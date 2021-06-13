Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Mark 1-Year Anniversary With Romantic Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are marking one year together. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary over the weekend, taking to social media to share romantic photos together.

Jenner, 25, and Booker, 24, were first spotted together on a road trip in April 2020. While commemorating their relationship milestone, the model and the NBA star shared pics from the last year.

Among the snaps were photos of their travels together, and intimate, cuddly moments. Booker also shared a video of a romantic picturesque sunset scene.

A source told ET in March that Jenner and Booker had gotten more serious.

"Their relationship has gotten more serious and Devin is really laid back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes," a source said at the time. "He makes her feel comfortable and safe and he's super respectful, which are all qualities she loves."

Last month, Jenner pranked her family by telling them she and Booker were engaged. In the video for Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle site Poosh, the model agreed to go through with the prank, noting it would be "believable."

