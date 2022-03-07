Kelsea Ballerini Says She Channeled Audrey Hepburn With Ultra-Glam 2022 ACMs Look (Exclusive)

"I went Saint Laurent head to toe with some jewels," Ballerini says. "It's like sleeker than I'm used to, and I kind of love that. But I get to do three looks tonight and each look combines every part of my personality so, it's very fun. I feel kind of Hepburn-ey."

"Man, I'm from east Tennessee so like, I grew up going to Dollywood, like, waiting in line at the Christmas parade when she would come through," she shares. "She's just an icon and living legend and to be around her is just, the air changes and we've gotten to rehearse several times and so I've gotten to be around her and every time she is just so consistently Dolly. She's kind and she's witty and she's smart and knows what she wants and I just, to be around people like her as a newer female artist, you're just like, OK, that's how its done. I'm taking notes. I'm in the school of Dolly Parton, it's amazing."