Kelly Ripa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kelly Ripa is taking "all necessary precautions" after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. On Monday, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host revealed on her Instagram Story that while she does have the coronavirus, she is "fully vaccinated and boosted."

As for Tuesday's episode of Live, Ripa says the show was "already pre-taped."

The 51-year-old TV personality added that she is "looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over."

"On a lighter note, I did receive the peace and quiet I requested for Mother's Day," Ripa joked in her message, which was written over a photo of coffee, croissants and flowers. "Thanks for understanding."

Ripa isn't the only television host who's tested positive for COVID in recent weeks. The Late Show announced on Monday that upcoming episodes of the program were being canceled because host Stephen Colbert was still experiencing "symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID."

"Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice," read the statement.

Colbert took the news in jest, retweeting the show's message with one of his own, writing, "WORST. SEQUEL. EVER."