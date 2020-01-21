Kelly Ripa Says She's 'Quit Drinking' Since Ryan Seacrest Became Her 'Live' Co-Host

Kelly Ripa is embracing having a Live With Kelly co-host she loves!

The 49-year-old talk show host dished about her alcohol habits on Monday's Live With Kelly and Ryan when talking about a recent drop in wine sales for Americans.

"I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip," she quipped on the show.

Her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, later implied that Ripa's habit had been going on a while.

"I started the show and she quit drinking, what does that tell you? I don't know," said Seacrest, who joined the talk show in 2017. "Is that good or bad?"

"It's amazing!" Ripa replied.

The pair clearly have lots of fun together. But earlier this month, Seacrest was having a bit too much fun when he fell out of his chair while reaching for a balloon, shocking Ripa and the crowd.

Watch the clip below to see what happened: