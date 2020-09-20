Kelly Clarkson Shares the Surprising Songs That Have Been the Soundtrack to Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is listening to some "sexy" songs from one of her good friends amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The 38-year-old pop star and talk show host invites her fellow Voice judge, John Legend, to Monday's The Kelly Clarkson Show where she can't help but gush about his new album, Bigger Love.

"I love 'Wild' actually," she says of the album's new single, and also lists, "Favorite Place," "Ooh Laa," and "Conversations in the Dark," as being some of her favorites.

"Those are kind of sexy songs," Legend tells his pal.

"Dude, I know! That's what I'm saying. This is a testament of how good this album is," she replies. "I started this show saying, 'Hey, my personal life is kind of like [mimes explosion] and so, I'm just saying, if this album can be so great for someone like me who's really wanting some Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morisette right now, it's a great album."

Clarkson has been very candid about her split from Blackstock, with whom she shares daughter River, 6, and son, Remi, 4.

"It's just 2020 has been really hard on a lot of us, for every human probably," she said last week on the Today show. "But I'm lucky. I have an outlet, I have music, I have the greatest therapist in the world, and so that has been really helpful."

