Kelly Clarkson and Girl Named Tom Return for 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale

Kelly Clarkson made her return to The Voice stage with a show-stopping performance during Tuesday's live finale!

After taking season 22 off, Kelly took the stage during the finale to perform a solo version of her holiday duet with Ariana Grande, "Santa Can't You Hear Me?"

Kelly returns to The Voice next season, for Blake Shelton's 23rd and final season. It'll be her first time back on the show since winning season 21 with Girl Named Tom, and the sibling trio was also back on the Voice stage on Tuesday's finale, performing their heartfelt holiday hit, "One More Christmas."

sooooo so proud of @girlnamedtom <3 y'all come back now, you hear? pic.twitter.com/2KkEHiqZ20 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 14, 2022

Gwen Stefani couldn't help but get emotional last week ahead of the semifinal performances, when she spoke with ET on the red carpet.

"It's just been a really amazing season, too short," the coach shared. "It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."

The pair tied the knot in July 2021, and season 22 marked Gwen's first season back as Blake's better half. However, the country star announced earlier this year that next season will be his last on the NBC singing competition, meaning this will be the couple's last go-round together.

"I never in my lifetime would've pictured me doing something like this, and it's been one of the most fun things I've ever done," she added. "I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it's super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine."

The Voice's season 22 champion will be announced during Tuesday's two-hour finale results show at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.