Kellie Pickler's Husband, Kyle Jacobs, Found Dead at Their Nashville Home

Kellie Pickler's husband has died. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told ET that Kyle Jacobs was found dead at the couple's Nashville home on Friday. He was 49.

Police told ET that, after being called to the home, they discovered Jacobs "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office." Police added that "his death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

"Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," police said. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

TMZ was first to report the news. ET has reached out to Pickler for comment.

Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot in 2011. They co-starred on I Love Kellie Pickler from 2015 to 2017. In addition, Jacobs was a songwriter, having penned tracks for stars including Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson.

The Academy of Country Music spoke out on Twitter after news of Jacobs' death broke.

"The Academy is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kyle Jacobs, a talented Nashville songwriter & producer and the husband of Kellie Pickler," they tweeted. "In 2014 Jacobs won an ACM Award as producer of Lee Brice's "I Drive Your Truck." Join us in sending condolences, love & healing."

Country Music Television also tweeted, writing, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Kellie Pickler and the rest of the Jacobs family."

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.