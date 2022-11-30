Keke Palmer Updates Her Angela Bassett Impression in New 'Saturday Night Live' Promo -- Watch

Keke Palmer is gearing up for her big Saturday Night Live debut! The 29-year-old actress is set to host the Dec. 3 episode alongside musical guest SZA, and from the looks of the new promo shared on Thursday, fans are in for a hilarious ride.

The video starts with SNL player Devon Walker approaching Palmer as she's reading a script, saying, "I just wanted to say that it's so cool that you're hosting this week...I mean, you're like one of Hollywood's last true triple threats."

"Well, actually, I'm an octuple threat," Palmer responds, before showing off her prowess in singing, acting and dancing. She even provides an update to her classic Angela Bassett impression, reenacting the Black Panther star's acclaimed scene opposite co-star Danai Gurira in Wakanda Forever.

Walker asks about her other five skills, to which Palmer shows how highly skilled she is in beekeeping, painting, doing magic and perfectly folding a fitted sheet.

When Walker points out that she's only listed seven "threats," the actress responds that she "never said I could count."

"I'll see you at the show in 10 days," she exclaims, walking away as Walker attempts to correct her. "Toodle-loo!"

In a recent podcast episode titled, "Has Porn Ruined Sex?" the host explored the relationship she's had with sex and intimacy, sharing the key piece of advice that helped put things in perspective.

"I’ll never forget, I was on The View one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation, and Whoopi Goldberg said, 'Please just - start with pleasing yourself.' And I was like, 'That rings true,'" she recalled.

Palmer added that she always believed sex was all about making sure the other person felt pleasure and not thinking about herself.

"My identity with sex, it was always based upon, 'Oh, I just gotta do this service,’ and my enjoyment, any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, I’m glad they're happy," she said. "That was, like, depressing and not enough because, well, I realized, like, 'Well, wait a damn minute... this isn't...' you know what I'm saying? So, it was a journey of trying to figure out what works for me."

The Alice star explained that her initial idea of sex was based off of what she saw in porn, although she soon learned that was not the case.

"There was one time in my life where I thought porn simulation sex, because that’s what it sounds like to me, porn simulated-esque sex, was something that could be interesting or fun, but I never actually had a happy ending from it, if I’m being, you know, lightly frank," she noted. "I've only ever had an actual happy ending from a more demure, a more calmer, a more emotional approach."

For Palmer, she also realized that her life in the bedroom can’t imitate her professional life.

"In my daily life, I'm very performative... I'm giving you everything I've got and I'm going in and what I did learn and realize as I matured was like, that's absolutely not the kind of sex that I want to have," she says. "Because, of that reason. You know what I'm saying?"