Keke Palmer Responds to Whoopi Goldberg's Wish List for 'Sister Act 3' (Exclusive)

Keke Palmer is ready to hop into a nun's habit if she gets the call!

The Nope star spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors, held at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday, and opened up about Whoopi Goldberg's recent comments about wanting Palmer to co-star with her in the planned Sister Act 3.

"Yes!" Palmer declared, before belting a few notes of "Joyful, Joyful."

"I'm ready! Your girl is ready for the part!" she declared. "Come on!"

During a recent appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God, Golberg shared that she has a list of people she would love to see come in to join the cast for Sister Act 3, including Palmer, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj.

"I want everybody," she declared. "I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun."

Goldberg -- who starred in the original 1992 Sister Act and the sequel the following year -- said the script for the new film will be delivered "by the end of this month."

Meanwhile, there's also been a bit of an upswell among Marvel fans to see Palmer play the role of the mutant Rogue in the MCU. While Palmer said she hasn't gotten an offer, she'd be on board.

"Absolutely! I mean, I love Marvel, I love Disney, I love what they do, in terms of just how big and massive those films are," Palmer said. "All the action! And I've never done anything like that or experienced it, so I'd love to just take part and see what they got over there."

Palmer was honored at this year's Newport Beach Film Festival with the Artist of Distinction Award, and the actress explained just how special the honor is for her.

"It means so much because so much of it has to do with my community and how I use my work to be able to represent, uplift, encourage, empower, and also shield the diversity," she shared. "So it means a lot, it really does."