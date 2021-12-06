Keith Urban Says He Almost Didn't Ask Nicole Kidman Out at First Because He Was Too Nervous

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been happily married for 15 years -- but they almost didn't get together at all.

Urban recently sat down with Kelly Clarkson, and revealed that his own insecurities nearly led to him sabotaging what would become his successful marriage.

Addressing reports that Urban said he initially wasn't interested in dating Kidman, Clarkson jokingly asked, "where was your bar for humanity if Nicole Kidman doesn't make the cut?"

Urban said that those comments were completely taken out of context, and it had nothing to do with how high his bar is, but rather "how low mine was about myself."

"Literally, I was like, 'There's no way this girl is interested in me at all,'" Urban said. "Somebody had given me her number, and I couldn't bring myself to call that number.... I was nervous!"

If he hadn't managed to get past those nerves, one of Hollywood's most iconic couples may never have existed.

Recently, ET spoke with Kidman at the premiere of her new film Being the Ricardos, and the celebrated actress marveled at her adoring husband's love and support.

"I mean, I honestly wouldn't be here without him, so I say that with incredible love and gratitude," Kidman told ET's Nischelle Turner. "He's my rock. He's my everything."

Kidman is not shy about singing her husband's praises. ET spoke to the loved-up couple at the 2021 CMA Awards, where the actress shared what she loves most about her husband.

"I just love watching him play," she shared, adding that she would be singing and dancing during his performance, "because that's what I do when he plays."

