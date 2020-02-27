Keith Urban Announced as Host of 55th ACM Awards

Keith Urban has a new gig! On Thursday, CBS and the Academy of Country Music announced that the 52-year-old singer will serve as the host for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 5. Urban has some big shoes to fill as Reba McEntire has hosted the ceremony the last two years in a row.

"As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACM Awards in April," Urban said of his new track, "God Whispered Your Name," in a press release. "I’ll tell you -- this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life... and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful -- and ready to roll!"

Damon Whiteside, the CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said that he's "thrilled to have our reigning Entertainer of the Year as the centerpiece" for the ceremony.

"Keith epitomizes greatness in our industry, is beloved by fans and fellow artists, and I can’t think of a better representative to be the face of our Awards show and to help usher in a new era at the Academy," he added.

Additionally, Jack Sussman, the Executive Vice President of Specials, Music and Live Events at CBS, called Urban, who's won 15 ACM Awards, "the perfect choice" to helm the show.

"He’s an incredible musician, a respected and revered member of the Country Music community and the music community worldwide, and our viewers love him," Sussman praised. "We’re thrilled to have him lead Country Music’s Party of the Year."

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards will air live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT. Watch the video below for the best moments from last year's ceremony.