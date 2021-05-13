Keegan-Michael Key Is Ready to Give the 'Best' Show in 'SNL' History in New Promo With Olivia Rodrigo

Get ready for the "best" show in Saturday Night Live history -- at least that's what Kate McKinnon says. The promos for the upcoming episode with host Keegan-Michael Key and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo were released on Thursday. The new clips slyly touch on Key's former comedy sketch show Madtv.

"Hi I'm Keegan-Michael Key and I'm hosting SNL with Olivia Rodrigo," he begins.

Kate McKinnon quickly adds, "You gotta watch because Keegan promised the show's gonna be the best in 46 years."

"Well, I didn't promise. I said it'd be nice if it was," he replies, with McKinnon quipping, "No, you said it. You promised. It's out there. Good luck."

In the second promo after he introduces himself, McKinnon asks, "Do you think you're gonna bring back any of your old characters?"

Key, thinking that she's talking about his Madtv roles, replies, "Ah, I kind of want to focus on the new stuff."

However the SNL comedian quickly makes it known that she wasn't talking to him. "Sorry, I was talking to Olivia."

See the rest of the promos below:

Key is no stranger to comedy sketch shows after being a cast member on Madtv for six seasons from 2004 to 2009. He also co-starred alongside Jordan Peele in Comedy Central's sketch series Key & Peele from 2012 to 2015.

Rodrigo is also making her SNL debut. The "Driver's License" singer was the subject of a viral sketch back in February when Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page hosted the show. Page played a guy hanging out with a bunch of his pals at a bar, who puts Rodrigo's hit single on the jukebox. Much to the surprise of a few of his gruff friends, they slowly begin to admit their appreciation for the catchy, emotional tune.

"I was absolutely floored. I was screaming," she said during an interview with RADIO.COM of seeing the sketch for the first time. "I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal."

Meanwhile, The Queen's Gambit star Anya-Taylor Joy and rapper Lil Nas X are closing out the 46th season on May 22.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.