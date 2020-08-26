Keanu Reeves Has the Perfect Answer to Who Would Win in a Fight – John Wick or Neo From ‘The Matrix’

Keanu Reeves is "the one" when it comes to playing action roles, but what would happen if two of his best-known characters were to come face-to-face? During a virtual appearance on Tuesday night's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host asked the 55-year-old actor who would win in a fight, John Wick from the action series of the same name or Neo from The Matrix?

"Aw man, well, number one, they wouldn't fight," Reeves insisted.

"What if Neo accidentally killed John Wick's dog?" Colbert quipped, citing the main drive behind the original John Wick film.

"I'm driving and the dog runs out in the street and I kill him... and then I can bring the dog back and John Wick's like, 'What's going on?'" Reeves proposed.

When Colbert pressed him to answer, Reeves replied, "No! No. They wouldn't fight. But maybe John Wick would try to help Thomas Anderson out in the real world, maybe against the machines," referencing his character's name before taking the red pill.

In addition to discussing some of his more iconic parts, Reeves also opened up about the role he lost out on during a recent interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

"I always wanted to play Wolverine," Reeves admitted of the X-Men role that Hugh Jackman took on for 10 films.

"It's not too late!" Reeves' Bill & Ted co-star, Alex Winter, exclaimed.

"It's too late," Reeves said, laughing. "I'm all good with it now."

Host Andy Cohen asked Reeves if he was being serious that he wanted the role of Wolverine.

"Oh yeah, Frank Miller's Wolverine?" Reeves replied, referencing the the comic book writer. "For sure."