Keanu Reeves Brings His Mom Patricia Taylor as His Date for 2020 Oscars

The internet's "respectful king" has arrived at the 2020 Oscars.

Keanu Reeves stepped out on the red carpet for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, looking as dapper as ever and he brought his mom as his date!

The 55-year-old star looked handsome in a classic black three-piece tuxedo and bow tie. He walked the red carpet arm in arm with his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor, who looked chic in a double-breasted white pantsuit.

The John Wick star is set to present onstage at tonight's awards ceremony. Other A-list presenters include Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Regina King, Penélope Cruz, Rami Malek and Shia LaBeouf.

We last saw Reeves on the red carpet in November at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles where the private star and artist Alexandra Grant, 46, went public with their romance.

It's been a decade since Reeves attended the Oscars. He was just as handsome back then in a black suit and tie in 2010 at the 82nd annual Academy Awards.

