Keanu Reeves and Drew Barrymore Recall When He Took Her on a Motorcycle Ride for Her 16th Birthday

Keanu Reeves and Drew Barrymore go way back.

The Matrix Resurrections star stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show, where he chatted with his old friend and former co-star. During their sit-down, Barrymore recalled when Reeves took her on a motorcycle ride for her 16th birthday. The two actors worked together in the 1986 movie Babes in Toyland.

"Can I take it back to a memory that I have with you?" Barrymore asked. "I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday and you came in -- This is the memory I have of it. If you have anything to add or change please let me know -- And you walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle and we drove at the warp speed of my life."

"We went and you took me on the ride of my life. And I was so free, I was such a free human being," she recalled. "And it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy. I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling."

Reeves smiled as he tried to remember the moment, asking what club they were at and what streets they rode on.

"If we were on third, at night, yeah we could get on it," he said about how fast they probably were going. "Riding your bike is thrilling and there is a freedom to it."

The talk show host then asked him what makes him feel the most free, to which he replied, acting.

"That sense of being free was play. It was fun," he explained. "I love what happens after someone says 'Action!' The director or the first AD, sometimes… and then we begin. We're in the moment....It's fun, so I'm really grateful to earn a living and have a career."

As for something else that Reeves thinks would be "fun," being part of a Marvel movie. ET's Matt Cohen, asked the actor at the Matrix 4 premiere where he could see himself fitting into the MCU, Reeves admitted, "Oh my gosh, I don't know! I actually don't have an answer."

"There's so many wonderful films and filmmakers and artists participating in those films," Reeves shared. "It would be fun to be a part of."

