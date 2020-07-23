Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Are Back in New 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Trailer

The excellent adventure continues as Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves return for Bill & Ted Face the Music -- and the stakes have never been higher.

As revealed in this new trailer, William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Reeves) are still best friends after all these years and still set on uniting mankind. This time, they'll have a little help from their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) as they set out on another time travel adventure to bring about world peace. Watch the trailer above.

"Bill, we've spent our whole life trying to write the song that will unite the world," Reeves' Ted says in the trailer. "Why can't we just go to the future when we have written it?"

"And take it from ourselves!" Bill replies.

"But isn't that stealing?" Ted ponders.

"How is that stealing if we're stealing it from ourselves, dude?" Bill reasons.

The movie's first trailer dropped in June, previewing the new hijinks and a cast that includes Erinn Hayes and Jayma Mays as Bill and Ted's respective wives, Holland Taylor as The Great Leader, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Jillian Bell and more.

The Bill & Ted threequel hails from screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who were also behind Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey, with Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) stepping in to direct.

Orion Pictures

Bill & Ted Face the Music is available in theaters and on premium on demand Sept. 1.