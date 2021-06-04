Katy Perry Says She Swore Off Secular Music After Buying This 'American Idol' Guest's CD as a Teen

Katy Perry is reliving a funny moment from her teens with the latest American Idol guest. The 36-year-old singer took to Twitter on Monday to share a video of herself recalling the time she broke her family's rules and bought Incubus' album when she was a teen.

"The first CD I ever bought was an Incubus CD that had 'Pardon Me' on it. It was my favorite song ever," she said of the rock band's 1997 album, Make Yourself. "I brought it home and I wasn't allowed to listen to secular music. I took it out of its little holder and it broke into, like, the 10 Commandments, and I thought it was a sign from God."

"I would never, ever listen to secular, devil-worshipping music again," she continued, before panning the camera out to reveal Brandon Boyd, Incubus' lead singer, who joked, "Until..."

Perry responded to Boyd's quip by jokingly screaming at the top of her lungs.

"West coast, your turn to tune in to Idol!" Perry wrote alongside the clip. "One of the guests tonight is @mybrandonboyd who has been a bad influence on me since I was a teen."

Boyd, who dueted with Idol contestants Chayce Beckham and Casey Bishop on Monday's episode, retweeted the video, adding the smiling angel emoji to his post.

