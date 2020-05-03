Katy Perry Says Her Pregnancy With Orlando Bloom 'Wasn't on Accident'

Katy Perry is opening up about her pregnancy, which she revealed in her music video for "Never Worn White" on Wednesday night.

In a new interview with SiriusXM's Mikey Piff on Thursday, the 35-year-old singer is asked if her pregnancy was planned. Perry says that she and her fiance, 43-year-old Orlando Bloom, were definitely already looking forward to a new phase in their lives.

"Well, it wasn't on accident," she says of her pregnancy. "I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this. And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that's kind of how it happens, you know?"

During the interview, Perry also hilariously revealed how her mother, Mary, actually ruined how she planned to reveal she was pregnant to her parents. Perry says she put the news on a wine label for her parents and that she was planning to bring it to dinner or as a gift, but her mother started looking at her wine in her home before she got the chance to.

"She just came over and was looking at my wine, which she never does, and she's like, 'What is this?!'" Perry recalls. "And that's how it happened. And I was like, 'Well, you ruined the surprise,' but I guess moms have intuition unlike any other right?"

Perry has been hinting at her new album dropping this summer -- which is also when she's due to give birth -- and the singer has no plans of stopping her career after becoming a mother.

"I'm sure it will be an untraditional way, but look, I'm joining the force of working moms out there," she says. "And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn't feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy."

Meanwhile, back in September, Bloom already revealed during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show that he and Perry wanted kids. Bloom is already a father to his 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

"I love kids. She's great with kids," he said of Perry, whom he popped the question to last February. "It would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. It's like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we'll have the ride of our life."

Perry also referred to having "new dreams" in an interview with Vogue India in January and said she still has plenty to achieve.

"At 35, I've checked many boxes off my list and I'm now being challenged to dream new dreams," she said about where she is in life. "I want to be involved in environmental companies, I want to go back to school and I want to influence good people to run for office. ... I've been in the public eye for 12 years and I've made many mistakes. I'm human, and I still want to try. I don't want to be defeated or become a recluse. I want to live life. And doing that means you might occasionally trip, but it's not about how you fall -- it's about how you get up."

