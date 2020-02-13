Katy Perry Reveals Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan Are Not Invited to Her Wedding in Awkward Moment

Well, that was awkward! Katy Perry appeared on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live with her fellow American Idol judges, and things got a bit uncomfortable when she was asked if Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan would be invited to her upcoming wedding to Orlando Bloom.

"I can't afford them," she quipped.

When Kimmel pressed, she added, "I call myself a 'bride-chilla.' I'm kinda chill. But I am one of those girls where I got engaged Feb. 14 and I booked the place Feb. 19. I took it very seriously."

Not taking the hint, Kimmel then asked if the soul veteran and the country crooner would be singing for her big day.

"Like I said, I can't afford them," Perry -- who was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 -- responded. "Look, they have a lot of work to do while I'm out getting married again."

When things continued to unravel, she awkwardly squealed, "It's gonna be a small wedding!"

Making light of the awkward situation, Bryan quipped, "Lionel and I, we've been dropping hints and this solidified [it]."

"You don't need to drop anymore. You're not invited," Kimmel joked.

"No, I'm not invited," Richie agreed.

"Let's just say they're on the B-list," Perry joked.

Later in the interview, Perry joked to Richie, "Would you like to officiate my wedding? Just kidding."

Richie, who was praised for his wise words to Idol hopefuls, added, "The reason I don't think she needs me there is you only need one preacher, you can't have two."

"My dad's a preacher, that's what he means," Perry explained.

It's almost the one-year anniversary of Perry's engagement to the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Perry opened up to ET's Lauren Zima earlier this week about her sadly solo plans for Valentine's Day.

"I'm having a Galentine's Day dinner because Orlando is still in Prague," she dished.

