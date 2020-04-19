Katy Perry Mourns the Death of Her Cat, Kitty Purry

Katy Perry is mourning the death of her beloved cat, Kitty Purry.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old singer shared that Kitty Purry has died, 15 years after she came into her life. Kitty Purry has been a familiar site to Perry's fans over the years, appearing in her 2009 music video for her breakout hit, "I Kissed a Girl."

"Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend's window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter," Perry wrote. "Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many. Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven."

"Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way," she continued. "Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents 💔 #kittypurryforever."

Perry is currently pregnant with her first child, a baby girl, with her fiance, 43-year-old Orlando Bloom. Earlier this month, a source told ET how the couple has been doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The couple has been focusing on getting their home ready for their daughter and it's been a nice distraction during quarantine," the source said. "Being in quarantine has been good for Katy, who always has a busy schedule, because it's making her slow down and rest when needed."

The source added that Perry and Bloom "can't wait to bring their bundle of joy into the world, but are enjoying their time together now as a couple."

A source also told ET in March that Perry and Bloom postponed their wedding that was set to be in Japan this year due to the current global health emergency. Watch the video below for more: