Katy Perry Jokes About 'Social Distancing' With 'American Idol' Judges: 'If We Don't Laugh We Cry'

Katy Perry is keeping her sense of humor amid the coronavirus scare.

American Idol's trio of judges broke from their traditional audition set-up on Sunday and instead took to the top deck of a large boat to hear what singer Megan Knight had to offer the show.

After wowing Perry and her fellow judges -- Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie -- with her vocal prowess, the group voted her through to Hollywood, and then had some fun recreating an iconic Titanic scene on the front of the yacht.

The trio bunched up together in an adorable parody of Titanic's famous "King of the world" moment. However, given the current context of coronavirus concerns, Perry couldn't help but address the closeness while sharing a clip of the moment to Twitter.

"This was before the 6 foot social distance rule," Perry wrote in the caption. "Sometimes I wish that always applied between @lukebryanonline @lionelrichie and I."

Perry previously addressed social distancing -- and the need to keep your head up and your spirits high -- in an earlier tweet posted before the show kicked off.

"Anyone else need a feel good distraction tonight? Ration your [popcorn emoji] and cozy up to the [television emoji], six feet away preferred," Perry wrote, adding "(If we don’t laugh, we cry)."

The posts come one week after Perry, Bryan and Richie kicked off an episode of American Idol with the big news that the "Roar" songstress is expecting a baby, whom they referred to as the show's "fourth judge."

The coronavirus pandemic, meanwhile, has led Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom to push back their planned wedding, and the singer recently cut her business trip to Australia short and flew home to be with Bloom amid the growing outbreak.

"Katy has left Australia to head home to see Orlando and rest," a source told ET last week. "This is Katy's first pregnancy and although she wants to still keep her work commitments, she knows now is a scary time and is taking her health and her child's health serious."

"Katy plans to scale back on work things where she can and, although she didn't want to cancel some work engagements in Australia, she knew it was the right thing to do," the source continued.

Check out the video below to hear more about the expectant mom and American Idol star's big baby news.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.