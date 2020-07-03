Katy Perry Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in First Public Appearance Since Announcing Pregnancy

Katy Perry is baby bumpin'!

The "Never Worn White" singer flaunted her growing belly at her first public event since revealing that she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are expecting their first child together. Perry, 35, attended the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup media opportunity at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on Saturday.

The expectant mother looked stylish in a multi-colored three-quarter-sleeve, mid-length, form-fitting dress. She accessorized with dangling earrings and red strappy heels. Before the match she posed for pics with the trophy, players from the Australian cricket team, as well as the entire Indian team. Perry will be performing before and after the game.

Mike Owen-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Mike Owen-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Perry announced in her "Never Worn White" music video, via a closing shot of her cradling her bare baby bump, that she was pregnant. Following the release, she took to Instagram Live to confirm the special news, as well as dish on her due date, cravings and more.

"There's a lot that's going to be happening this summer," she said. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also, figuratively, to something you guys have been waiting for. So, let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for."

She also explained the significance of her new song and that its title is factually correct despite having been married once before to her ex-husband, 44-year-old comedian Russell Brand.

"And the truth is I have never worn white because last time, 10 years ago, I wore dove gray," she shares, referring to her 2010 wedding. "So, let's just say it's gonna be my first time wearing white."

For more on Perry's pregnancy, watch below.